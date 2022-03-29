Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 411,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $77,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 35,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 76,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.49. 126,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,585,246. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

