Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Position Decreased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,970 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Snap were worth $16,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,038,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $256,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock valued at $47,574,738.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.49. The stock had a trading volume of 896,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,932,580. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.79 and a beta of 1.12. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.31.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

