Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Short Interest Down 41.3% in March

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTPB remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,569. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. Gores Technology Partners II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTPB. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

