The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $18,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 695,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 250,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $40,502,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,169,000 after buying an additional 177,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.74.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.39. 34,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,386. The company has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.7884 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

