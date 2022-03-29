G3 VRM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGGV) Short Interest Update

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGGV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGGV. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,750,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,746,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,000,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,750,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G3 VRM Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,396. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. G3 VRM Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. is based in United States.

