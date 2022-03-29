TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.99

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 2644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TIMB. TheStreet raised shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get TIM alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0821 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TIM by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TIM by 148.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TIM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TIM by 85.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in TIM by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.