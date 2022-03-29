Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Short Interest Update

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the February 28th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FRON remained flat at $$9.76 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,887. Frontier Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $7,341,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,639,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,359,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Acquisition by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 789,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 324,437 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $804,000. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

