Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Gap Up to $7.41

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $7.79. Diversey shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 5,941 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSEY. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Diversey’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSEY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the fourth quarter worth $41,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,163,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,470,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,429 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 79.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,199,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,542 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the third quarter worth $23,031,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

