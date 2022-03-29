SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Gap Up to $28.41

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.41, but opened at $29.69. SkyWest shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 14,767 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $777.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SkyWest by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 17.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after buying an additional 33,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 77.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after buying an additional 145,827 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 43.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 32,979 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 210.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

