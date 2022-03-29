Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $4.74

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.59. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 3,655 shares traded.

ORLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 569.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.