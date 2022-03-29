Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $4.74

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.59. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 3,655 shares traded.
ORLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
