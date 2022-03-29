Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,009,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 18,857,976 shares.The stock last traded at $15.57 and had previously closed at $12.81.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.62.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,989.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $232,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,148,358,000. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,317,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $858,893,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405,975 shares during the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.