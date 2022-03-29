NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 70,350 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,607,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,350 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.7% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Visa were worth $348,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V traded up $5.94 on Tuesday, hitting $226.71. 216,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,362,747. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.17. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

