Egretia (EGT) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million

Egretia (EGT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. Egretia has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $112,647.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Egretia has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Egretia Coin Profile

EGT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

