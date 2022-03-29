Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.32 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) will post $25.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $25.92 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $21.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $125.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $126.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $141.45 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $149.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE TUFN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,115. The company has a market cap of $337.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.62. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

