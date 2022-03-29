Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.12). Tattooed Chef posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tattooed Chef.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 38.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTCF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 15,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,131. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $25.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the second quarter valued at about $406,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tattooed Chef by 37.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 39,272 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tattooed Chef by 41.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef (Get Rating)

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.