NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $19,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $32,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.62.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $10.05 on Tuesday, reaching $393.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,636. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.57. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $241.96 and a 52-week high of $384.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

