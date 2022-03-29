NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $18.78 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,453 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $18,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,743 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 873,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,768,000 after purchasing an additional 499,647 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 4,216.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,068,000 after buying an additional 253,724 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allstate by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,239,000 after buying an additional 230,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Allstate by 29.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 872,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,035,000 after buying an additional 200,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.93.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,543,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,306. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.34. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $141.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.