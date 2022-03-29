NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $44,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 11,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $37,012,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 777,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,952,000 after purchasing an additional 256,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 35,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $8.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $566.07. 37,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $558.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $466.06 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

