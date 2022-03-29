Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Down 8.2%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.15 and last traded at $84.88. Approximately 50,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,504,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.46.

AA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.52.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $153,481,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $903,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $5,447,000.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

