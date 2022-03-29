Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.64 and last traded at $47.99. 157,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,079,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,310 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,049,426 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,792,000 after acquiring an additional 89,147 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

