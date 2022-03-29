Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Trading Down 5.3%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.51 and last traded at $27.69. 5,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,296,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $153.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

