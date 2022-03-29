NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $55.86 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $55,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 8,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,915,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,237,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $688.73. 8,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,180. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $469.36 and a 12 month high of $697.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,064 shares of company stock worth $15,646,063. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.