Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,791 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,987 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $48,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,682 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 3,132 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 75.5% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.66.

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $139.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355,210. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.39 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.55 and a 200-day moving average of $141.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.