Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $192 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.23 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.000 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ NOVT traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, reaching $143.79. The stock had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. Novanta has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 99.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 145.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $731,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

