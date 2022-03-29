Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $192 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.23 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.000 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
NASDAQ NOVT traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, reaching $143.79. The stock had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. Novanta has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 99.94 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 145.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $731,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Company Profile (Get Rating)
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
