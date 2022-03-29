Analysts Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.94. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $148.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $121.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,570,816. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.24. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.