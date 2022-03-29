Analysts Anticipate Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Health Catalyst reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The company had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HCAT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

Shares of HCAT traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,369. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.78. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $110,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,434. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,509,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

About Health Catalyst (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.