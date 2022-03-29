Sean M. Gillen Sells 20,230 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,230 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $984,594.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AAR stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,833. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.66.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

AIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $57,186,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after buying an additional 497,216 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,848,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,289,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,638,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,071,000 after buying an additional 250,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

