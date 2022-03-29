Linear (LINA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23.40 Million

Linear (LINA) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Linear has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $85.44 million and approximately $23.40 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00035669 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00107683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,351,821,311 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

