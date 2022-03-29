Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Hits $18.09 on Exchanges (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.09 or 0.00038194 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $206.53 million and approximately $10.26 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000761 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001810 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,415,813 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

