Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Down 34.9% in March

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the February 28th total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 259,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 30.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 59,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,092. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $15.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.