Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Down 35.2% in March

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,700 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

KXIN stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 63,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,543. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. Kaixin Auto has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Kaixin Auto by 3,981.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kaixin Auto by 195.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kaixin Auto by 117.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kaixin Auto by 158.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 61,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

