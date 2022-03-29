NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,609 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $118,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.29. 71,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,477. The company has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $222.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

