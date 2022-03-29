Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lowered by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,467. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $223.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,224,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,005,380. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $185.82 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $608.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.76.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

