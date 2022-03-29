Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Underperform

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential downside of 19.45% from the stock’s previous close.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.33.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW traded up $16.08 on Tuesday, hitting $235.89. 7,485,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,621,736. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of -103.46 and a beta of 1.71. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.