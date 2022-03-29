$146.76 Million in Sales Expected for PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) to announce $146.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.30 million and the highest is $147.35 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year sales of $623.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $623.00 million to $624.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $690.99 million, with estimates ranging from $688.20 million to $693.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PowerSchool.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PWSC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

PWSC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,587. PowerSchool has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $36.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,045,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,922,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

