$146.76 Million in Sales Expected for PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) to announce $146.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.30 million and the highest is $147.35 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year sales of $623.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $623.00 million to $624.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $690.99 million, with estimates ranging from $688.20 million to $693.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PowerSchool.
PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.20.
PWSC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,587. PowerSchool has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $36.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,045,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,922,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.
PowerSchool Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.
