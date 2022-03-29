$322.02 Million in Sales Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $322.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.27 million to $326.00 million. Envestnet reported sales of $275.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ENV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 316.60 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,075,000. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in Envestnet by 14.9% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,632,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,001,000 after acquiring an additional 211,453 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Envestnet by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 158,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 87,469 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Envestnet by 101.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 80,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 192,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after acquiring an additional 71,020 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

