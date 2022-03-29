NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 231,108 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,356,350 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,108 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.1% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $219,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883,869 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,333 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.65. 416,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,294,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $216.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

