Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.79 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year sales of $10.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $11.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $11.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

ES traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

