Strong (STRONG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.09 Million

Strong (STRONG) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $124.68 or 0.00262430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $17.24 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00046873 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.91 or 0.07183811 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00057148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,336.27 or 0.99637737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00046323 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

