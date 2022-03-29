GoByte Reaches Market Cap of $109,171.72 (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. GoByte has a market cap of $109,171.72 and approximately $347.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GoByte has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

