CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.59

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.59 and last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Get CBIZ alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.76 million. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $232,038.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,222 shares of company stock worth $936,585 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 884.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 28,177 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 49,339.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,410,000 after buying an additional 1,339,573 shares during the last quarter.

CBIZ Company Profile (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.