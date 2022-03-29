LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA: MC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/22/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €746.00 ($819.78) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/21/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €750.00 ($824.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/21/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €815.00 ($895.60) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/15/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €770.00 ($846.15) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/10/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €850.00 ($934.07) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/8/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €781.00 ($858.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/3/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €787.00 ($864.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/16/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €889.00 ($976.92) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/3/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €889.00 ($976.92) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/2/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €880.00 ($967.03) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/1/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €840.00 ($923.08) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/31/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €800.00 ($879.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/28/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €680.00 ($747.25) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/28/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €850.00 ($934.07) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/28/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €879.00 ($965.93) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/28/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €845.00 ($928.57) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of MC traded up €9.70 ($10.66) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €635.70 ($698.57). 442,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($286.32). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €658.49 and its 200 day moving average price is €675.00.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

