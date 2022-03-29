Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Short Interest Update

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,100 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the February 28th total of 225,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.
In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 20,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $281,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 242,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,945 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ALTG stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,434. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $402.23 million, a P/E ratio of -15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.
Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.
