Short Interest in IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Expands By 58.2%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,646,400 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the February 28th total of 2,305,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,302.3 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on IWG from GBX 360 ($4.72) to GBX 310 ($4.06) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IWGFF remained flat at $$3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. IWG has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

