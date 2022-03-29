Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Up 59.7% in March

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the February 28th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 419.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $394,000.

Shares of IUS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.05. 1,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,023. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52-week low of $34.93 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14.

