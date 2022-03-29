Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,533 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,980 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $85.67. The company had a trading volume of 245,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,440. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.83 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.