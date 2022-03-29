First Merchants Corp Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 63,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Diageo by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 36,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.65. 9,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,541. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.41 and a 200 day moving average of $201.66. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $164.13 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.61) to GBX 3,200 ($41.92) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.62.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

