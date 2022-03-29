salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Lannebo Fonder AB

Lannebo Fonder AB lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 4.1% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $34,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $4.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,411,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.60. The firm has a market cap of $217.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,117 shares of company stock worth $28,702,415. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

