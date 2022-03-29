Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.030-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.61 billion.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.490 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.93.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. 80,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,050,201. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $627,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,647 shares of company stock worth $5,451,279 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,985 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,379,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,613,000 after purchasing an additional 288,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

