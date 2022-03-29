First Merchants Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Merchants Corp increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 48.1% in the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $2,246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,037. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other Cummins news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

